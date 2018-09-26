Dear Editor: I remember six years ago when I was 14 years old and met Tammy Baldwin before she was a senator. I remember that day thinking how incredible it was that a woman was so powerful and so intelligent in a field that doesn’t often value women’s input.
Sen. Baldwin is a role model who has broken several glass ceilings but remains dedicated to her service.
I support Tammy because she isn’t a politician who says one thing and then does another, she truly cares for the people of Wisconsin. And she has the track record to back it up. She has taken her personal experience as a young girl with a pre-existing condition and turned it into a lifelong commitment to help those who are frequently left behind, through her work to protect our health care and keep young people on their parents insurance until age 26.
Baldwin is a defender of the environment, exemplified by her support of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative that works to improve water quality and protect these vital resources. When the budget was under threat of 97 percent cuts by the current administration, Tammy fought and won for the people and the natural beauty of Wisconsin.
As a college student, debt is something I’m very concerned about. Baldwin understands this growing problem for Wisconsin’s youth and introduced a bill that would make a two-year technical or community college education free.
I’m still inspired by Tammy Baldwin. She doesn’t back down in a society where women are taught to be apologetic. She stands by what she believes is best for the country and for Wisconsin. And she honestly and sincerely cares about every single Wisconsinite. That’s why I’m voting for her this fall, and why I think she’s the best choice for the U.S. Senate.
Emma Stutzman
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.