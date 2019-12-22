Emily R. Trunnell: Humans are not 150-pound rats

Dear Editor: Apologists for animal experimentation (“Opponents of Spring Green kennel have made outrageous false claims,” Dec. 16) would have you believe that humans are 150-pound rats and that data from studies on animals, which are often cruel, painful and deadly, can be applied to humans. It cannot.
Studies have shown that even the most promising animal experiments rarely lead to results that end up being useful for humans. The failure rates for new cancer and Alzheimer’s drugs stand at 93 and 99.6%, respectively. Yet technologically-advanced, animal-free research methods using human cells and human data are identifying treatments where animal models could not.
Human brain “organoids” — models of living brains created from 3D cultures of neural cells — have allowed researchers to identify the root causes of Miller-Dieker Syndrome, a disorder that leads to fatal brain malformations. Previous studies relied on mouse models that scientists admit were critically flawed.
Advances in human-relevant research technologies hold tremendous promise to revolutionize biomedical discovery and usher in the age of personalized medicine. With greater investment in exciting and innovative non-animal methods, far more promising cures and treatments for humans can be developed. This will also alleviate the unimaginable suffering of tens of millions of animals — including that of the sweet, trusting dogs who will be brought into existence at the Spring Green breeding mill only to be used as experimental tools in a cold, miserable and lonely laboratory. We can and must do better.
Emily R. Trunnell
Research Associate, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Norfolk, Virginia
