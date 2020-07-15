Emily Park: Wisconsin DNR must deny Enbridge permit

Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources must deny Enbridge’s waterway and wetland permit request for Line 5, a crude oil pipeline passing through northern Wisconsin and the Straits of Mackinac. Enbridge has a history of oil spills resulting in irreparable harm to significant rivers, wetlands, and watersheds — all important to the hearts of Wisconsinites. Their spills have caused incalculable damage and threaten the lives and livelihoods of both humans and wildlife.
Line 5 also violates indigenous rights, particularly those of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The pipeline crossing the Bad River reservation is poorly maintained, and its proposed reroute would significantly threaten the tribe’s ecologically sensitive watershed, including Copper Falls State Park and Lake Superior.
It's beyond time to move past fossil fuels. Enbridge needs to acknowledge that their dirty oil is a major contributor to the environmental collapse that the world is facing. We only have a few years to prevent further disaster — let’s make this permit denial one step toward a more sustainable future for all.
At DNR’s July 1 hearing, over 90% of comments were from concerned citizens speaking out against the pipeline. The will of the people is clear — no more pipelines. I dearly hope that DNR listens to the people instead of helping a destructive company profit at the planet’s expense.
The people or the pipeline — whose side are you on, DNR?
Emily Park
Madison
