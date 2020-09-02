Emily Park: Ald. Skidmore should rethink his priorities regarding racial justice

Dear Editor: As a resident of Madison's District 9, I read Ald. Skidmore's Aug. 25 letter to the editor with dismay. Yes, violence and looting are bad things that should not be encouraged. However, when Skidmore (and other commenters) focus on condemning the handful of out-of-control protests, they're diverting critical attention away from the core issue: the systemic racism in law enforcement and in our state and country as a whole.
Instead of saying, "racism is bad, yeah, but look how awful these rioters are!", why not say "the surge of anger exhibited by the protesters is a natural consequence of centuries of oppression. These people's peaceful voices have been ignored and dismissed for the entire history of this country, and their brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters are dying. If you're upset about the tone of the protests, let's focus on the root cause of the anger."
Ald. Skidmore calls this an "insurrection," which is defined as a "violent uprising against an authority or government." The vast majority of people in this movement are not violent, and they're rising up against an authority that has shown time and time again that it will abuse its power and harm communities of color. If Skidmore really cared about Black and brown lives, he'd call this a revolution for justice.
Ald. Skidmore, if you'd like to keep my vote, I suggest you rethink your priorities.
Emily Park
Madison
