Dear Editor: In response to Jessie Opoien's column about the plan to have the new F-35A fighter jets bed down at Truax:
I appreciate you taking a measured and thoughtful approach to the issue (I learned some things from your piece, too), but I disagree that this is a good fit for Madison.
I live in the Carpenter-Ridgeway neighborhood and, until very recently, worked from home — where the hideously loud sound of the jets going overhead was a daily occurrence. I can't imagine what it's like for folks with small children at home, or who need to sleep during the day for late work shifts, etc. I'm not at all excited about even louder planes, especially those with ongoing safety concerns (documented most recently by Defense News) that could put pilots and residents alike at risk from crashes, etc.
Mostly, though, I have serious concerns about the fact that the two cities preferred for this project are also the ones where the impact on lower income communities and people of color is disproportionately high.
You and I agree on this point: If this is to go through, it absolutely must include written commitments (and a specific timeline) to significant noise abatement projects/funding, with proactive outreach to the people and homes most impacted.
There are other, less dangerous and displacing ways to bring economic stability and growth to Dane County. This ain't it.
Emily Mills
Madison
