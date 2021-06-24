Emily Merkel: Expanded tax credits must be made permanent

Dear Editor: With high unemployment rates due to COVID-19, Americans need and want additional money to help make ends meet. This will soon become reality for millions as Congress’ major expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) goes into effect next month.
The CTC expansion not only increases the amount of money most families will get but also provides families the option to receive monthly payments from July to December. This additional $250-$300 each month can help pay for rent, food, childcare, and other bills. Furthermore, the EITC changes will benefit millions of low-wage workers across the nation and in our community. This tax credit will target foodservice, hospitality and transportation workers who have been essential throughout the pandemic.
I applaud Congress and the Biden administration for taking this initiative to help American families, children and workers. However, this expansion cannot be a one-year, temporary fix. In order to truly make an impact on American lives, these tax credit changes need to be made permanent.
Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson must ensure the 2021 CTC and EITC improvements become permanent in recovery legislation this year to continue lifting millions out of poverty.
Emily Merkel
Madison
