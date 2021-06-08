Emily Merkel: Congress needs to expand rental assistance

Dear Editor: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the U.S. housing crisis. The extension of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30. Yet based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently found that more than 10 million Americans are not currently caught up on rent.
While I commend the Biden Administration’s efforts to build affordable housing, more needs to be done to ensure millions of American families can keep a roof over their heads. With the expiration of the moratorium quickly approaching at the end of the month and millions still struggling to afford rent, Congress must take greater action to further expand rental assistance to all eligible renters through increased funding for Housing Choice Vouchers. As America’s largest rental assistance program, Housing Choice Vouchers allow low-income renters to find safe housing they otherwise cannot afford. Furthermore, studies show that families with stable housing earn higher wages and have better health and education outcomes.
I call on Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to expand rental assistance to all eligible renters in economic recovery legislation this year.
Emily Merkel
Madison
