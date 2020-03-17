Emily Krause: Oppose placing F-35s in Madison

Dear Editor: As a resident of Madison near the airport, I strongly support resolution 2019 RES-548 opposing placement of F-35s at Truax Field in Madison and urge you to do the same. Please don’t allow our safety, health, and well-being to be compromised by this dangerous and costly endeavor. From detrimental effects of noise on small developing children to pollution, chemicals and fire hazards, from decreased property values to nuclear weapon capabilities and exorbitant spending, we could not be more opposed to bringing in this hazardous, unsafe, reckless program to our beautiful city! For the safety and well-being of this amazing community, PLEASE, we urge you to support this resolution and oppose placement of F-35s at Truax Field.
Emily Krause
Madison
