Emily Johnson: Support work to diminish maternal mortality crisis

Dear Editor: I am writing as a call to action to the public to educate, engage and support the work to diminish the maternal mortality crisis within the United States. The U.S. is the only developed country where maternal mortality rates are steadily increasing (about 700-900 deaths per year). Further, Black mothers are almost four times more likely to die due to pregnancy and childbirth-related complications. Studies show that almost two-thirds of these deaths could have been prevented. Why is this?
Research has shown that the impacts of racism, implicit bias and lack of resources to quality health care are responsible for these disproportionate deaths. Concepts such as weathering, allostatic load and the Telomere Connection explain how the chronic stress of racism causes health issues that may go undetected, along with medical/institutional racism of ignoring Black individuals’ pain and symptoms that need addressing.
Some ways you can get involved are to contact your senators and representatives and ask them to support the Momnibus Act of 2020, which aims to invest in social determinants of health and maternal health outcomes. Visit the National Birth Equity Collaborative’s website to donate, educate, and get involved.
Emily Johnson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.