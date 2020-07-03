Elliott Valentine: Tearing down 'Forward' is an important conversation starter

Dear Editor: The lesser-known historical context of the “Forward” statue on the Capitol Square shows its tearing-down was a needed conversation-starter. It is far from fully positive, as suggested in the editorial board’s June 24 piece.
“Forward” is an important representation of progress in Wisconsin, particularly for women. But in 1893 at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, for which Jean Pond Miner created the original statue, progress did not mean the same thing it does today. At that world’s fair, “villages,” essentially zoo exhibits, displayed people from present-day Benin as entertainment for an American audience. Racist social Darwinism was the cutting edge of science. Black women were denied any part in the official women’s commission. The settling of America was, according to the chairman of one of the fair’s planning committees, “to redeem it from barbarism.”
The statue was created to help commemorate a myth of progress where Christopher Columbus, now recognized as a genocidal conqueror, is America’s founding hero and Wisconsin is one of his beneficiaries. We have been ignoring much of the history of this iconic monument. "Forward" will rightfully be restored and likely returned to its plinth. When it is, we cannot forget the fuller picture of its history by ignoring the activists who tore it down when they say Wisconsin’s progress has left them behind. Black lives are not as easily returned once they are taken.
Elliott Valentine
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!