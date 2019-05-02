Dear Editor: School uniforms have a long history of both criticism and praise. Both sides of this ongoing argument have strong points, but the benefits of school uniforms have more. School uniforms can promote safety in schools, break down class barriers to unite the school and prevent bullying, and have academic benefits too. Because of the benefits school uniforms bring about, schools should enforce a school uniform policy.
School officials can recognize intruders who enter the school much more easily, and gangs would not be as big of a problem, since school uniforms decrease gang affiliation. Among students, economic privilege will not be as easy to point out, which will break down usual class barriers and unite the school further. This also will reduce bullying. Students in classrooms will be able to focus on their academics more, because there will not be as much to notice, or comment on. Since school uniforms decrease bullying, attendance will also improve, which in turn will improve grades. Because of these benefits that school uniforms bring about, schools should enforce a school uniform policy.
Ellie Yates
Brodhead
