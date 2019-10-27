Dear Editor: Earlier this month, I attended #Fight4HER’s October debate watch party in Madison along with about 15 other community members and local activists. We all hoped that a much-needed conversation on reproductive health and rights would make primetime.
Although it took six national debates, we heard reproductive rights discussed for the first time. Only Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard mentioned the word “abortion” outright, but the debate around securing reproductive rights for people across the country was welcomed. As a voter from Wisconsin, guaranteeing reproductive freedom for people across the country (and the world!) is important to me because we all thrive when we have control over when, how, and if we bring a child into this world and we can do so safely. Reproductive health care and abortion access are critical to reaching this goal.
It is imperative to me that our next president commit to ending the Helms Amendment, because it inflicts tremendous suffering on some of the world’s most vulnerable people.
If 2020 candidates are serious about defending reproductive rights, then their plans need to include:
- Committing to repealing Trump’s Global Gag Rule on day one,
- Working tirelessly to repeal the harmful Helms Amendment, and
- A significant U.S. investment in family planning and reproductive health care, including restoration of funding to UNFPA, for people around the world.
It’s time for the United States to have a president who relentlessly defends the reproductive rights of all people, everywhere.
Ellie Knoll
Madison
