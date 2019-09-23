Dear Editor: I oppose the proposed Truax location of the F-35 fighter aircraft.
I attended the U.S. Air Force public meeting regarding the F-35 operations.
The reasons and goals for the F-35 stated by the Air Force spokesman include “increased lethality." Are not the F-16s currently in the Air Force arsenal not sufficiently ‘lethal’? The increased lethality of these weapons carriers include the volatile compounds and carbon emissions of each F-35 that holds and burns 18,250 pounds of toxic fuels. This increase in lethality included the public expense of $100 million each at the expense of social programs and public good. The increased noise levels will have detrimental effects on the human nervous system of everyone in the path of flight.
These increases in lethality have already begun to affect our community, creating conflicts between community members, neighbors and friends.
Government foreign policies reliant on weaponry and coercive force as the sole means of dealing with conflicts are indeed lethal for all of our society.
“Increased lethality” has all of us in the cross-hairs. Military power and weapons of mass destruction do not solve the social problems that generate wars. Only diplomacy and mediation can ensure peace and security for all.
Ellen Turgasen
Madison
