Ellen Shapiro: I will never forgive Ralph Reed

Dear Editor: Because of Rev. Ralph Reed, I had to comfort my middle school-aged children (three) when a 10-by-12-foot color display of dismembered fetus parts drove past us (slowly) on the back of a flat bed truck. This was Wichita, Kansas in 1991, the “Summer of Mercy.” The abortionist they were targeting did late-term procedures for profound fetal abnormalities. He was shot once outside of his clinic, which had been bombed. He was finally murdered inside of his Lutheran church, where he was a deacon.

I will never forgive Ralph Reed.

Ellen Shapiro

Blue Mounds

