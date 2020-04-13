Ellen Magee: Issues with ICE add to complexity of COVID-19

Dear Editor: The fact that the U.S. has policies and laws in place that result in a large portion of of our brown and black residents, being confined to prisons and detention centers, adds to the complexity of our response to the COVID-19 crisis. Now I read that ICE is pepper spraying rooms full of people and locking the doors. We are supposed to be protecting our most vulnerable residents from exposure to the virus. Prisons, jails, and detention centers are going to make "the curve" shoot sky high unless something is done right away. Our county and the sheriff's department can facilitate non-violent offenders being released and placed either in their own homes or safer/healthier settings. I have written my congresspeople about my concerns about ICE and encourage all of you to do the same.