Ellen Magee: I appreciate Evers administration's climate change efforts

Dear Editor: An open letter to Gov. Evers:
I wanted to express my appreciation for the serious effort you and Lt. Gov. Barnes have made in gathering ideas for addressing climate change. I am especially excited to see No. 47, not approving any further oil or natural gas pipelines. Please do everything within your power to make sure these Tier II measures go into effect.
The notoriously bad record of Enbridge pipeline leaks and their history of disrespect for tribal land and people are especially concerning to me. A leak of oil near the Bad River rice area would be an especially tragic event. We hear from Native communities that where pipeline workers stay it is very likely that more Native American women will be assaulted or even disappear. Please keep this type of activity out of our state.
And lastly, if we are serious about meeting climate change goals, extracting and moving more tar sands oil into production is going in the wrong direction. There is already a glut of these carbon producing substances.
Thank you again for these substantial efforts on behalf of our state’s climate health.
Ellen Magee
Madison
