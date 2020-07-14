Ellen Magee: Elder decision-makers, it might be time to let young people take the lead

Dear Editor: An open letter to elder decision-makers: It's a hell of a thing to get old. The world seems to be changing at warp speed. Our passions dim and out faculties and energy levels flag. We went to school in the '60s and are dismayed to find there are gaps in our knowledge of U.S. history we have only vaguely noticed before. Now we are expected to "unpack" and unlearn ideas and beliefs we were never even conscious of having. Thinking I know the "right way" to do things turns out to be white supremacist. Oh dear! But don't despair! The good news is we can move to the back seat. Let the young drive. Our driving terrifies young people, and we aren't even aware of our mistakes. It's time to listen to the ideas of our young leaders, especially those of color. It's time to ask ourselves: is it time to move to the back, trust, and enjoy the scenery? It's a humbling and daunting process, this getting old. Our very worldview may in fact be obsolete.
Ellen Magee
Madison
