Ellen Magee: An open letter to President Biden on Enbridge pipeline

I am hard-pressed to understand why your Justice Department submitted a letter supporting Enbridge in a lawsuit filed by tribes and environmentalists to stop construction of the Minnesota Line 3 tar sands pipeline. Especially because you claim to support tribal sovereignty and to protect the environment, stopping Line 3 as you did Keystone XL seems like a no-brainer.
Despite the whitewashing some of us have been sold, there are few if any permanent jobs and little economic or energy benefit to the U.S. from allowing foreign tar sands oil to be piped through our land and waters for export to the coast.
It is documented that such infrastructure construction impacts Indigenous and people of color disproportionately. And it is well-known that human trafficking and the disappearance and killing of Indigenous women is common along the pipeline “mancamps.” The broken treaties and perpetration of such atrocities are enough to see the need to stop these pipelines. But consider Enbridge’s oil spill record: an average of 17 spills and 500,000 gallons per year. And consider the hundreds of rivers and wetlands, including sacred wild rice lakes, this pipeline would put at risk. Mr. President, you can understand our resistance to the Line 3 pipeline.
Calling an end to the construction of any further fossil fuel infrastructure such as the Line 3 pipeline would signal a new era of respect for treaties, tribal sovereignty and our most vulnerable neighborhoods. Let’s not miss a golden opportunity to heal our country’s wounds of genocide and systemic racism. This is what reparations could look like.
Ellen Magee
Madison
