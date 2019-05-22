Dear Editor: Why does the Joint Finance Committee continue the charade of "listening to the people" at their hearings around the state? Why did they ignore the Blue Ribbon Commission’s recommendations?
Thirty-six percent of the speakers at the hearings addressed issues surrounding public school funding — yet the committee stripped the funding Gov. Evers put in his budget for schools.They’re protecting capital gains for the same amount of money as it would take to support our students.
Public school advocates asked for 60 percent reimbursement for mandated special education needs (freeing up money in general funds for all the other students), which seems modest, considering now that private, unaccountable, taxpayer funded voucher schools get 90 percent reimbursement and public schools get 25 percent reimbursement — yet the committee says it isn't going to happen.
Almost a quarter of the testimony was for Medicaid expansion, and 70 percent of Wisconsin supports medicaid expansion, which would allow 82,000 more people to be covered — yet that has been stripped from the budget as well.
Stop the charade of caring about our students and our families, or vote for the governor's budget.
If you feel strongly about these issues, call your legislators and demand that our wishes are respected: (608) 266-9960. No excuses allowed.
Ellen Lindgren
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.