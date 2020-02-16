Ellen G. Krenke: Wisconsin should ban dog, cat experimentation

Dear Editor: According to the website of California Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles), legislation has been introduced in the California state Assembly to stop research laboratories from testing chemicals on dogs in California.
Two Virginia state senators also recently introduced legislation that would prohibit the raising and breeding of dogs or cats for use in laboratories doing research experiments or testing.
States across the country are finally catching up to public opinion and modern science.
In January, the Richland Center city council passed the first ever ban on dog and cat experimentation and research puppy mills in Wisconsin.
On April 7, the village of Spring Green will vote on a similar ordinance.
We should not have to wait for each village, town or city to eliminate these puppy mills. There should be a state law!
Ellen G. Krenke
Madison
