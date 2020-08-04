Ellen Carlson: Kelda Roys will bring energy and experience to 26th Senate District

Dear Editor: For the first time in 64 years, Fred Risser won’t be on the ballot. We have the opportunity to elect a new voice to represent us in the state Senate — someone who will stake out aggressive stances on issues like universal health care, criminal justice reform, ending gun violence, and climate change.
Kelda Roys is young and energetic, but also experienced and effective. Her powerful voice is exactly what we need in the state Senate. Kelda will energize the fight for progressive causes — just like she has done as an Assembly representative, candidate for governor and advocate for women’s health. Her background as a skilled policymaker, entrepreneur and organizational leader makes her ready to hit the ground running and that is exactly what we need in this newly open seat.
Kelda’s platform includes strong support for public education, living wages for all workers, paid family leave and ending Wisconsin’s shameful racial disparities. I support Kelda because she is a fierce advocate for equality and justice, and because her legislative experience shows that she will actually get things done when elected.
For a new leader with proven receipts, I am voting for Kelda Roys on Aug. 11 and I ask you to join me!
Ellen Carlson
Madison
