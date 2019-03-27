Dear Editor: I am urging all Madisonians who want a city that works for everyone to vote for Satya Rhodes-Conway for mayor.
I have worked with Satya on several projects that I coordinated as a volunteer community organizer and social change artist. I have also given Satya my perspective on business development needs as a small-business owner. Satya has proven to be able to listen to perspectives that may differ from her own. She has also provided invaluable assistance as my teams navigated the complexities of city planning, zoning, urban design, and community development funding. She attended meetings with me to help me communicate with staff effectively and provided wise counsel about how to approach a disagreement with the mayor, his staff, or city employees.
She is committed to city government that empowers neighborhoods and community members to solve their problems within the constraints of city institutions.
Satya has also been an apt strategist and helpful thinker as I plan my next big project: a sustainable agrihood that will provide affordable housing in a net-zero neighborhood with a farm at the center. Her insights into the challenges of navigating the city departments as we plan this unique endeavor have been invaluable.
Satya will be a forward-thinking, supremely capable mayor for Madison.
Ellen Barnard
Madison
