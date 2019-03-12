Dear Editor: Youth is not a weakness. As youth, we may not have the same years of experience as people older than us, but this does not limit our capacity for passion. This is obvious in the in the strikes organized by students around the world that will happen on March 15.
We don’t strike to skip school; we strike because our future is in danger. Inaction on climate justice is ignorant of our existence. This strike is our last chance to break free from the climate change that will devastate our lives. Addressing the injustice we have forced upon our earth is vital to our futures, and we refuse to ignore the ways in which we can take action now. If we ignore our earth today, humanity will suffer the consequences tomorrow and every day onward.
Saying this movement is strictly for youth would be a mistake. But calling our work inspiring is not enough. Youth need support from our government, and our communities, to join with us in our fight for climate justice. Don’t sit by and allow our futures to be dismissed. We need to make our voices heard now; waiting is not an option. We will rise on March 15. We will rise with passion, and we refuse to give up. That is what strength from youth is. We are not backing down from our futures.
Join youth from around Wisconsin at 11:30 at East High School, Madison, on March 15 to demand climate justice.
