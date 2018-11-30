Dear Editor: I am writing to express my opinion about the lack of appropriate parking spaces in downtown Madison. Yesterday I met a friend downtown for small business Saturday. Even though there were lots of parking spots, we had trouble finding spots appropriate for two people who wanted to spend 2-3 hours shopping. If we wanted to park in the ramp, we would have had to pay $8 for the whole day. That seems like a lot if you only plan on spending a couple hours downtown. We also found meters that were either 25 minutes or one hour maximum. We both ended up parking in one-hour meter spots, which required us both to stop shopping in order to go back to our cars and put more money in the meter. This does not encourage people to come downtown. No wonder people find it so much easier to shop online.
Elizabeth McKenna
Madison
