Dear Editor: Pending legislation (2019 Assembly Bill 132) would permit e-bikes to be operated with the motor in operation on the bicycle paths at speeds of up to 30 mph, while being neither insured nor registered.
Permitting electric bicycles going 30 mph on our paths is a terrible idea. The paths are a shady oasis for people who want to get places using human power. Introducing e-bikes going 30 mph onto this already crowded space will discourage many of us human-powered users. When being used with the motor in operation, e-bikes should be on the roads with the other motorized vehicles.
I commute an average of 40 miles a week on the bike paths. Most e-bikers I see are effortlessly going significantly faster than the average biker. Based on my observation, the average speed of the average cyclist on the path is about 10 mph, which is compatible with the mixed-use path. The Department of Transportation Bicycle Facility Design Handbook provides that mixed-use paths are to be designed for speeds of up to 18 mph. That is consistent with my observation of the top (not the average) speeds on the path.
Some argue the answer is a speed limit for all users. But will there be resources devoted to enforcing this speed limit? I imagine a speed limit on the bike path would be less well-enforced than the speed limit on the road, which is to say, not very well at all.
Yes, the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation supports 2019 AB 132. So does Harley Davidson.
But are the people who actually use the paths every day in favor of the e-bikes on the paths? And what about the other stakeholders — the walkers, runners, roller bladers, children and dogs? If asked, I can’t imagine many of them would welcome uninsured e-bikes going 30 mph.
Elizabeth Mackey
Madison
