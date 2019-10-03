Dear Editor: A majority of Wisconsinites want to use a fair, nonpartisan method of redistricting. Senate Bill 288 (Assembly Bill 303) proposes such a method of drawing maps. It has been sent to the Wisconsin Senate Committee on Government Operations, Technology and Consumer Protection chaired by Senator Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville. On Sept. 24 this committee was holding a hearing on several issues but not fair redistricting. My husband and I stood outside the hearing room with signs asking for a hearing to be held on SB288. When Sen. Stroebel walked in I asked him when we might get a hearing. No answer. A few minutes later he left and I asked "What do you think? Can we have a hearing?" His terse answer was "Nope." He has no intention of allowing this bill a hearing, so it will never make it out of committee and will never get a vote in the Senate. It is gerrymandering itself that allows Republicans to ignore the wishes of the majority. The Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections chaired by Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, has also failed to schedule a hearing. Republicans are so afraid of fair elections that a hearing can’t even be held to talk about it. Why oppose what the majority of citizens want? Why not do what is fair and right? Why support rigged elections? The answer is pure self-interest and certainly not democracy.
If you want fair elections call Sen. Stroebel: 608-266-7513 and Rep. Tusler: 608-266-5831. Ask them to schedule a hearing on SB288/AB303. Ask them to stop protecting their personal political careers using rigged, gerrymandered maps. Ask them to respect democracy and the will of the people.
Elizabeth Koehl
Dane
