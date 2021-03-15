Elizabeth Huntley Roberts: Wisconsin wolf hunt was a bloodbath

Dear Editor: Imagine learning about hunters on four-wheelers, coursing over the African savannah with hunting dogs and subsequently locating prides of lions, including cubs; they let their hounds harass the lions while the hunters focus their rifle scopes on them before opening fire. Any lions fleeing from the hounds are run to exhaustion by the hounds and hunters. More lions are slaughtered via snares and traps. Over 200 lions are killed within just a couple of days.
Shocking? Outrageous? Yes.
Yet this happened in America. In Wisconsin. And gray wolves, during their breeding season, were wantonly slaughtered without any oversight from the Wisconsin DNR. None. Over 20% of the estimated wolf population was killed in a matter of two days. The wolf killers no doubt planned the slaughter well; they had pinpointed the location of packs before being unleashed on the landscape. They ran wolves down from snowmobiles; frenzied hounds killed some. Pregnant mothers blasted with high-powered rifles. It was literally a bloodbath in the northwoods. The horror to the wolves must’ve been unimaginable. Wolf families shattered. Deep-seated hatred of wolves by 2% of the population carried out their death sentences.
If this lack of state “management” alone isn’t an argument to re-list the gray wolf on the Endangered Species List, nothing is.
Elizabeth Huntley Roberts
Kenosha
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.