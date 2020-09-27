Elizabeth Chase Olson: MCPASD Board doubts experts, parents

Dear Editor: During the Sept. 14 Middleton Cross Plains Area School Board meeting, after establishing (repeatedly) that no board member is a public health expert, the board expressed doubt and an extreme lack of confidence in district’s plan and public health (Public Health Madison Dane County) guidance.
Which one is it? Do you trust the experts or do you have expertise to dispute the experts? How can you proclaim you are not experts and then dispute everything the experts say?
If the school district presents a plan (approved by PHMDC) to give parents an option to send their kids to school, the board must consider that plan valid. Fair questions to ask include the cost and tradeoff of having to switch between models as case numbers develop; generic comments about presenting a choice that seems "unfair to parents" are illogical and unwarranted.
The data is quite clear — the longer virtual learning continues, the more the achievement gap widens. The school board’s role is not to take away decisions from parents, their role is to proceed with what is best for the school district and the students it serves (those they do and don’t hear from directly).
Elizabeth Chase Olson
Verona
