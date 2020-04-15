Elise Cormell: As a student with low immunity, a return to school is unsafe

Dear Editor: I am a high school student named Elise Cormell who attends Hayward High School. I have low immunity and severe asthma. Personally for my safety and the safety of my peers and teachers, I think it would be best for the school year to be ended because it’s best not to risk it. I mean, what if we did go back for the remainder of the year and it started spreading rapidly again, not unlike what it is currently doing — what would we do? Hayward is a very small town with acute medical resources. We only had a couple of tests for COVID-19 and we received those only recently. Frankly I think it would be a senseless act to return hundreds of students, who could currently be carriers, to one of the most highly populated buildings! A high school.