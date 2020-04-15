Elise Cormell: As a student with low immunity, a return to school is unsafe

Elise Cormell: As a student with low immunity, a return to school is unsafe

Dear Editor: I am a high school student named Elise Cormell who attends Hayward High School. I have low immunity and severe asthma. Personally for my safety and the safety of my peers and teachers, I think it would be best for the school year to be ended because it’s best not to risk it. I mean, what if we did go back for the remainder of the year and it started spreading rapidly again, not unlike what it is currently doing — what would we do? Hayward is a very small town with acute medical resources. We only had a couple of tests for COVID-19 and we received those only recently. Frankly I think it would be a senseless act to return hundreds of students, who could currently be carriers, to one of the most highly populated buildings! A high school.

Elise Cormell

Hayward

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics