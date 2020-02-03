Elena Haasl: Dane County needs compassionate homelessness solutions

Dear Editor: When I came to UW-Madison in 2018 as a freshman, I was excited to experience the vibrancy of the State Street area and to embrace the city I would now call home.
However, like many new students, I quickly realized that homelessness is a serious issue on campus and in downtown Madison. But homelessness is not an issue confined solely to State Street.
Homelessness is a problem across Dane County.
There’s a huge racial disparity in homelessness in Dane County. There’s a large gap and it’s very apparent. A recent report by the Homeless Services Consortium of Dane County found that while African Americans make up only 5% of the population of Dane County, they make up almost half of the homeless population.
These disparities can be caused by rental housing discrimination, higher rates of untreated mental illness, eviction and incarceration.
And while homelessness in Dane County is something that does discriminate, homelessness can still happen to anybody.
Homelessness affects students too. While data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development doesn’t track individuals sleeping in their cars, doubling up with family or friends, and in other temporary living situations, these are all situations that UW-Madison students can find themselves in that classify as homelessness.
We need to take action in Dane County to provide solid long-term solutions to address these problems because everybody has a right to have a home to feel safe in.
Those rights should be guaranteed.
Short-term housing has its role in providing emergency shelter, but it’s still made for the short term. Homelessness can be a long-term problem for many people. In the United States, the overall number of people experiencing homelessness has increased by 2% since last year. Short-term solutions have not solved the problems associated with homelessness in our country will not solve the steady rise of homelessness in our city.
We need to provide equitable and stable solutions for the long-term. That’s why I am taking action.
I am running for the Dane County Board of Supervisors in District 5 because I am dedicated to promoting affordable and equitable housing and other long-term solutions to reduce homelessness. I am a strong supporter of the housing first model as part of a comprehensive and compassionate solution to ending homelessness.
I believe that access leads to opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the support systems for people experiencing homelessness in Dane County.
Elena Haasl
Madison
