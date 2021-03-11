Elaine Swanson: Wisconsin wolf hunt was a barbaric travesty

Dear Editor: During the last week of February, as the moon was lighting up our snowy landscape, a barbaric sport sanctioned by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was underway. Snowmobiles and ATVs were chasing after and running down gray wolves to exhaustion.
The DNR had originally planned to hold a wolf hunt season in November. Republican legislators demanded it start in February, likely afraid that the gray wolf could be returned to federal protection under the Biden administration.
The DNR disregarded years of scientific studies on the intrinsic and economic importance of sustaining a healthy wolf population. Following a controversial means of determining a sustainable quota, permits issued by the DNR gave the power to become a predator to hunters hungry for vile amusement.
In late February, pregnant females and their packs are highly vulnerable.
Inhumane trapping, snaring and turning trained hounds onto the wolves throughout the night gave no chance for these animals to defend themselves. It was nothing less than a gruesome assault of an animal revered by many as a source of awe and inspiration.
In barely three days, the quota was exceeded by nearly 100 wolves. The agency officially ended the spree that killed 20% of Wisconsin’s wolf population. How many animals continued to suffer, still held by snares and traps?
Last week, Wisconsin wolves were abused and slaughtered, absent the science on wolf management. The very agency responsible for good stewardship of our natural resources has failed us. This is a travesty of the worst kind.
A November season is planned. Where is the moral and ethical code of conduct for wildlife, for the Wisconsin wolf population? Please contact your legislators, as well as Gov. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. Let them know your opinion.
Elaine Swanson
Pickett
