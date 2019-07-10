Dear Editor: In sickness and in heath, we are all one people caring for each other through our invisible bonds similarly found in the surface tension of water. Like the crowd parting for the tapping of a white cane there is assurance that, if we fall on the sidewalk, or you slip off a train platform, or my heart fails on a plane; there will be someone to lift us up, carry you to safety, or restart my heart by using their own.
What needs to be healed keeps coming to the surface of our lives from people hypnotized by endless persecution and political banter — turning their grief outward by using weapons against strangers. Disbelief is also recognized in the stories of exploitation concealed in abused women and children for millennia. Not long ago doctors dismissed women’s complaints of chronic body pain issuing from trauma.
I choose to begin again each morning by unfolding the origami of my life; progressing along the lines of my imagination and intuition in seeking beauty in the landscape and people. I found that beauty hiding as a pre-existing condition in most everyone.
Recently, in deep space, light surfacing from a black hole was photographed for the first time and named Pōwehi — a word paraphrased from the Hawaiian meaning — a profound dark source in a place of unending creation. Yet another mystery to share together like the common miracle of water transformed into air using the gills of a fish.
Elaine A. Barrett
Madison
