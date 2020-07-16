Eileen Hocker: White people need to talk to each other about racism

Dear Editor: In all these years, and decades, and centuries of white violence against blacks, then blacks pushing and campaigning back, and on and on and on, there is one major piece that has been sorely missing.
And it is the piece that can only be done by whites, you who are committed to equity and justice, who abhor the violence you see against Blacks in America, and who are incensed that your fellow white neighbors would behave in such a way.
The missing piece is for you to have raw, honest, heart-to-heart talks with your fellow whites about how to handle the hate, disgust, fear, and guilt you may feel deep down in your hearts toward black people, and then how to overcome these with the ability to see the genuine humanity of all.
The missing piece is to be brutally honest, utterly raw and candid.
To share why white nationalism and white supremacy may be appealing. But then to share your secret for resisting this and replacing it with acceptance of all people.
These are the direct talks whites in America must have with each other. With family members and neighbors, buddies and church friends. All across this nation. This is the missing piece that those who know yourselves to be good, decent, law-abiding citizens must do.
Because if you don't, then all our children and grandchildren will be back out here in these streets 20 years in the future, marking more deaths of unarmed black people yet again.
Eileen Hocker
Madison
