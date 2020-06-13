Eileen Hocker: Violence does not help the cause for racial justice

Dear Editor: Open letter to those who are committing violence after the peaceful protests over George Floyd's death have ended:

Why are you committing violence when the leaders of the peaceful movements pleaded with you not to?

Everyone is furious over the death of George Floyd. And the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Terrance Crutcher, Freddie Gray, Tony Robinson, Tamir Rice, Eric Gardner, Michael Brown, Jr., Trayvon Martin, and on and on and on.

We know Martin Luther King, Jr., said, "A riot is the language of the unheard."

But your violence does not help our cause. Your destruction of our cities does not advance this movement. Your fires and lootings do not honor the families of the dead.

Who's paying you to come in and disrupt?

Please be careful. Because they do not care about you. Please be careful. Because we do not want you to be next on that infamous death list.

Channel your anger with ours, into a dynamic force for good. That force is not passive, but is active and sharp and penetrating and direct.

We WILL win the day, but in a righteous way!

Eileen Hocker