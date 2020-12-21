 Skip to main content
Eileen Hocker: Never forget, your votes count

Dear Editor: After all the absentee voting, and early in-person voting, and the day-of voting, and all the certifications, and re-certifications, and lawsuits, and recounts, and finally — the Electoral College — you know what we should do?

Never forget.

Votes DO count.

They count as numbers that add up to a victory.

They count as voices that send a message — backed up with the weight of the law.

They count as signals that show the direction we want to go.

And they count as solid historical legacies that will forever stand the test of time.

To our generation — celebrate!

We took action, we voted, and our votes changed lives.

To future generations — never ever forget.

All votes — your votes — REALLY DO count!

Eileen Hocker

Madison

