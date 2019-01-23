Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM IMPACTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS MORNING... .MODERATE TO AT TIMES HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE FOR A FEW MORE HOURS THIS MORNING. SNOWFALL RATES OF A THIRD TO HALF INCH ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. CONSIDERABLE TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE ONGOING ACROSS THE AREA. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW THROUGH THE LATE MORNING HOURS, POSSIBLY HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...NOW UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ROADS ARE SNOW COVERED AND HAZARDOUS ACROSS THE AREA. CONSIDERABLE TRAVEL IMPACTS WILL LIKELY PERSIST THROUGH MUCH OF THE MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&