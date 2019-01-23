Dear Editor: I wanted to write a letter of thanks to the folks in the City Treasurer's Office. I had recently applied for a dog license, and after about a week I hadn’t seen it, so I rather sheepishly decided to call the City Treasurer's Office. I hesitated on this. I mean, the city has better stuff to do rather than answer calls from dog owners, right?
Well when I did call the office a courteous employee not only took my call, they quickly found my application and let me know that my license had shipped the prior day. It arrived that night in the mail. Great!
Having a government employee who actually seemed to care about dog licensing and responding to my (in the scheme of things trivial) inquiry seems miraculous. I am not shy about complaining about my property taxes and so equally I wanted to give an appropriate thanks to the city treasurer's staff!
Edward Lightbourn
Madison
