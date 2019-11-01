Dear Editor: I just finished David Maraniss' "A Good American Family: The Red Scare and My Father," and it has impacted me in a way I didn’t expect. There have been three men who have influenced my political thoughts of today. Henry Maier, the former mayor of Milwaukee, David Rusk, former mayor of Albuquerque and Under Secretary of HUD under President Clinton, and Myron Orfield, professor at the University of Minnesota. I mention this because I met Elliot Maraniss a couple of times when he was working for Mayor Maier. Mayor Maier loved the Cap Times newspaper in Madison as much as he hated the Milwaukee Journal. He loved the Cap Times mostly because of his admiration for Elliot Maraniss.
The book not only outlines the “Red Scare” of the 1950s, it sets the stage of WWII with the rise of fascism in Spain, Italy, and Germany with communism stepping in early while the United States was waiting. This book has helped me understand the politics of Korea and the Vietnam wars. It has given me insights into my grandfather’s UAW history and strikes against Case Company. My Ffather and mother were born the same year as Mr. Elliot Maraniss. My father was a labor organizer and president of his local for 18 years.
I recommend this book on so many levels. Possibly because the author and I are the same age with many of the same passions. It must have been the most challenging story David has ever written, but it is a masterpiece and I thank him from every fiber of my being.
Put it on your list of must-read.
Edward Huck
Oregon
