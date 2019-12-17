Ed Wirka: Fanlund column nails it on pragmatic Democrats

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund nailed it again regarding pragmatic Democrats vs. the far-left "pugilists." Thank you for articulating the thoughts that swirl in my head but I have trouble putting together in an argument. Your penultimate paragraph sums up exactly how this boomer (age 71) feels about Mayor Pete.
Thank you and keep it up.
Ed Wirka
Madison
