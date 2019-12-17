Ed Wirka: Fanlund column nails it on pragmatic Democrats

Ed Wirka: Fanlund column nails it on pragmatic Democrats

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund nailed it again regarding pragmatic Democrats vs. the far-left "pugilists." Thank you for articulating the thoughts that swirl in my head but I have trouble putting together in an argument. Your penultimate paragraph sums up exactly how this boomer (age 71) feels about Mayor Pete.

Thank you and keep it up.

Ed Wirka

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics