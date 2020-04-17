Ed Harris: Beware Madison's bike paths during COVID-19

Dear Editor: We all know the six-foot rule distancing guidelines during this pandemic, but what most people don't think about is that the six-foot rule is only when you are indoors or outdoors with no wind! We now know that in addition to coughing or sneezing, even breathing or talking releases the virus into the air. If there is no wind, it doesn't travel very far. But, if it is windy day, the virus could travel a long distance in the air. This means that you don't want to be downwind from anyone outside of your immediate family circle.

What this also means is that the many beautiful bike paths in and around Madison should be avoided like the plague (pun intended) until the pandemic is over! Think about it. If you are on a two-way bike path and someone who is infected (maybe with no symptoms) is coming toward you biking or running (and probably breathing hard), they are breathing out virus particles that you could easily run, bike, or walk into if there is any wind blowing towards you.

Note that one way bike lanes on city streets should normally be safe since nobody is coming toward you.

Ed Harris

Madison

