Ed Blume: Parisi should abandon passive approach to F-35s

Ed Blume: Parisi should abandon passive approach to F-35s

Dear Editor: Dane County Executive Joe Parisi should give up his passive stance on F-35s being stationed at Truax. The Department of Defense "is going to do what they want,” Parisi says, implying that he'd be ineffective in voicing opposition to F-35s. Is that his position on PFAS from the county-owned airport? Does he just throw in the towel and say, "The Air Force will pollute Starkweather Creek and our drinking water. They will do whatever they want to do." He will come to regret his silence when F-35s ruin whole neighborhoods, and he has to face the voters forced out of their homes.

Ed Blume

Madison

