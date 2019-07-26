Dear Editor: When you encounter ATVs on public roads in Webb Lake, use extreme caution. The odds are very high the drivers are drunk.
For nearly 100 years, Webb Lake, successfully promoted itself to the outside world as a paradise of peaceful lakes and forests. Our spectacular hunting and fishing built a destination. In 2009 that all changed. That's when criminal behavior became our new driver of economic development.
A few weeks ago, my wife and I met a large group of ATVs on County Road H in Webb Lake. All were traveling illegally at high speed with cases of beer strapped onto several machines. One driver was demonstrating his skill by driving on the two left side wheels at more than 50 mph as he passed us. This sort of thing is now commonplace in Webb Lake, especially on weekends. The Town of Webb Lake celebrates and promotes the public road sport of drunken ATV driving and bizarre behavior for the benefit of a few tavern owners and their best customers — many, if not most of whom, are attracted from out of state, escaping proper law enforcement at their home.
Webb Lake provides a safe haven for this illegal activity because it's "good for business"even though this behavior results in the destruction of real estate values while threatening the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.
Wisconsin adds to our problems with a dangerous loophole in state statutes. The DMV and DNR operator's license laws and enforcement are disconnected. For example, those who have DMV license revocations for drunk driving can legally drive ATVs on our public roads, to their favorite watering holes — often impaired.
Wisconsin's historic heavy drinking tradition seems to be at the root of this ridiculous loophole.
Ed Batton
Webb Lake
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.