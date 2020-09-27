Ed and Mary Lou Reisch: Your vote is your voice

Dear Editor: We are astounded that citizens are not outraged that Donald Trump is doing all he can to suppress the vote! Shouldn't an ethical president be urging all Americans to safely cast a ballot? One clear distinction is that Joe Biden is in favor of maximum participation in our election process. Which of these candidates better represents a functioning democracy? Your vote is your voice!
Ed and Mary Lou Reisch
Madison
