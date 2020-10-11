Earl Dukerschein: McConnell refuses to do his job, but Democrats have failed to win elections

Dear Editor: Democrats are unhappy about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Part of this is due to Mitch McConnell refusing to do his job in 2016. McConnell has taken his oath of office five times, swearing (or affirming) to do his job, among other things, without "purpose of evasion." Apparently we need a law against constantly doing the exact opposite of an oath. By school playground rules, that means that the Democrats can refuse to do their jobs in the current situation.
Amy Coney Barrett seems to be qualified, and of course the president and Senate can appoint her if they have enough time remaining to go through the necessary procedures. It seems to me that, in addition to McConnell refusing to do his job, the Democratic Party has not been very effective in winning elections.
Earl Dukerschein
Monona
