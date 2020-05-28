E.K.W. Green: Blessings to those who seek to heal our wounded world

Dear Editor:
Dear Uncle Sam — er, Uncle Donald,
Yesterday a genial, fib-filled letter on White House stationery came here to the boondocks via the beleaguered USPO announcing that a certain sum would be deposited into my bank account. The letter purported to be from you, but the signature was unreadable — "that of a madman," the resident graphoanalyst suggested. The letter hinted that this windfall is a bit of spare change from your personal stash, which, out of the goodness of your heart, you decided to share with those of us who are scraping to get by. That last part is true, anyway.
Assuming my bank account has inflated as you claim, after I dispatch a few worrisome bills, I'll divide the spoils among a long list of conservation organizations, causes, political campaigns and heroic, sane, ethical individuals trying to undo the damage your administration has wrought. The money will circulate widely, I assure you, thus assisting our devastated economy and feeding my soul.
Wherever your spirit is today, blessings and praises be to Greta Thunberg, Dr. Fauci, RBG, Saint Francis, Mother Teresa, Mother Jones, Jesus, Pete Seeger, Bill McKibben, Gloria Steinem, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cesar Chavez, Nanci Pelosi, scientists, and all their ilk past and present who seek to heal our wounded world.
Sincerely, masked, sanitized and safely distanced from the likes of you,
E.K.W. Green
Plain
