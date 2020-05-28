E.K.W. Green: Blessings to those who seek to heal our wounded world

Yesterday a genial, fib-filled letter on White House stationery came here to the boondocks via the beleaguered USPO announcing that a certain sum would be deposited into my bank account. The letter purported to be from you, but the signature was unreadable — "that of a madman," the resident graphoanalyst suggested. The letter hinted that this windfall is a bit of spare change from your personal stash, which, out of the goodness of your heart, you decided to share with those of us who are scraping to get by. That last part is true, anyway.