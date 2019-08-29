Dear Editor: As a retired professor and graduate of UW-Whitewater, I was always proud of my university. Unfortunately, I find a more recent graduate has diminished that pride. Sadly, state Rep. Robin Vos is the reason for this letter.
As a child, we played games in the streets and learned the importance of winning. I learned that how one wins is far more important than actual winning. Changing the rules after the game was played is called cheating. It appears to me that Vos missed this in his education. He wants to change rules to limit our governor. Recently, he demonstrated his lack of inclusion for the handicapped by excluding Rep. Jimmy Anderson from consideration. Instead of serving the people of our state, Vos concentrates on changing the rules to keep his party in power. He was elected from a small, insignificant district by a tiny number of votes. The needs of our state exceed this quest for power, but he is myopic.
If he felt the opposition party is wrong, even though they won a state-wide election, why not allow them to do their jobs? If they fail, then voters will replace them. Is he afraid that their success will get him voted out of his job?
In a recent interview, Vos said: “My grandmother taught me all I know about politics,” but she apparently omitted fairness. I now know the meaning of “constipation of the brain and diarrhea of the mouth.”
E.G. Redford
Fort Atkinson
