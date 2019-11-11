Dear Editor: What’s socialism?
I was disappointed that Dave Zweifel didn’t define the word “socialism” in his column on that topic in the Nov. 6 edition of the Cap Times.
Zweifel writes glowingly of Milwaukee’s self-proclaimed socialists who dominated city government in the early 20th century, and championed the interests of working people, strengthened public health services and improved the city’s infrastructure. But, what attributes made them “socialists?”
Socialism has also become a lightning rod for mystification as we approach the 2020 elections. Although running as a Democrat for president, Bernie Sanders refers to himself as a socialist. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, both members of Democratic Socialists of America, were elected as Democrats to the House of Representatives in 2018.
So, what is socialism? The classic definition with origins dating back to Karl Marx and others in the mid-1800s is, “Economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.”
But, these three self-proclaimed “socialists” and Milwaukee’s progressive leaders of a century ago act much more like Northern European-style social democrats, who favor mixed economies that combine elements of both regulated private enterprise and a public sector that limits economic inequality and attempts to provide a minimal quality of life for all citizens.
To further complicate the meaning of socialism, President Trump and other Republicans accuse progressive Democrats of being out to destroy the U.S. economy by nationalizing corporations and turning the U.S. into an economic backwater like Cuba or Venezuela.
We would be better served by focusing less on the word “socialism” in reminiscing about Milwaukee’s leadership of yore or pigeon-holing the political candidates of today, and focusing more on the specific positions that political leaders take related to health care, climate change, gun control and other issues.
E.G. Nadeau
Madison
