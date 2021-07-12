Dyan Pasono: State needs to stop plans for new fossil fuel plants

Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes made a strong commitment to the people of Wisconsin in 2020 to take "forward-leaning actions" and make Wisconsin a leading state in reducing greenhouse emissions. To that end, the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change developed 55 solutions to help our state take bold steps to mitigate climate change.
No. 47 on this list is to avoid new fossil fuel infrastructure. WE Energies/WEGO is in the process of obtaining governmental agency approvals to build two new liquefied natural gas pipeline/manufacturing plants (Ixonia and Bluff Creek) at a cost of $460 million — all to be paid for by WE Energies customers. WE Energies justifies this new fossil fuel infrastructure by stating a need for reliable natural gas during the coldest days of winter.
In reality, this new infrastructure is their corporate solution to mitigate exposure to third-party costs during the few high-demand days each winter. Instead of building new fossil fuel infrastructure that will burden ratepayers for decades to come, a better solution is to help customers reduce use/need by funding energy efficiency programs. This is particularly critical for homes in poorer neighborhoods where properties lack adequate insulation and the high cost for heating and cooling is disproportionate to earned income.
I call on WE Energies/WEGO to put the needs of people above corporate profits and instead work to reduce fossil fuel dependency and incorporate green energy technologies. I call on Evers, Barnes and the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to uphold their commitment to avoid new fossil fuel infrastructure and stop these two plants from being built.
Dyan Pasono
Watertown
