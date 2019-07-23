Dear Editor: This is an open letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. I just read your statement regarding your opposition to establishing a nonpartisan redistricting commission in Wisconsin to ensure that the voters can choose who to vote for instead of you politicians choosing your voters. This method of redistricting has proven to be successful in states that have chosen to protect the integrity of our elections and the rights of the voters. In fact, 72% of Wisconsin voters support this method of redistricting along with resolutions of support from at least 46 counties.
You used the term "unaccountable board of bureaucrats" in your statement and I will submit if anyone is unaccountable to the voters in this state it is you. Your actions in the legislature, including your juvenile attacks on Gov. Evers, your clandestine lame-duck session to limit the governor's authority, your recent support to limit the governor's veto powers, your refusal to approve Medicaid expansion and your opposition to other initiatives heavily supported by Wisconsin citizens are not in the public interest nor within your purview of responsibility for which you were supposedly elected.
The voters spoke loudly during the last election that they have had enough of the authoritarian control of yourself, the Senate majority leader and Scott Walker. Unfortunately your heavily gerrymandered districts prevented needed changes in the Legislature. You clearly weren't listening as your actions continue to be a serious threat to democracy in our state and contrary to the wishes of the great majority of our citizens. It is clear more housecleaning is necessary at the next election to ensure Wisconsin can return to a representative democracy.
Duane Lahti
Oulu
