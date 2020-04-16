Duane Lahti: Trump is unfit to serve in coronavirus crisis

Dear Editor: A recent op-ed by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker extolled Donald Trump as a “bold, decisive, and steadfast leader” regarding his response to the coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the nation and the world. Clearly Mr. Walker wants everyone to believe in an alternate reality about Trump much like he did about science and climate change while he was governor. The sad truth is that the federal response to the crisis under Trump has been fraught with denial, misinformation and dysfunction. Rather than taking immediate action in early January, Trump, in complicity with Fox News, said the pandemic was a “Democratic hoax”, no worse than the flu, and that the virus would disappear “miraculously” and the number of cases would soon be down to “zero”.