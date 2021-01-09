Duane Lahti: Ron Johnson should resign

Dear Editor: An open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson.
Senator Johnson: As a senior citizen and lifetime resident of Wisconsin, I find your position to oppose the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as president outrageous and an attack on our nation's democracy. After numerous ballot recounts, state audits, around 60 court cases from circuit court to state Supreme Courts to federal Supreme Court, DOJ review, Homeland Security review, FBI, GCC, CISA reviews, among others, they found no evidence of widespread election fraud. In fact, CISA stated,
"the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history."
In your unglued performance Sunday on Meet the Press you again alleged election fraud. I want to know, where is your evidence? The only allegations made are by yourself, Trump, and a mob of other conspiracy theory nuts who have sold out your constitutional responsibility to a mob boss in the white house.
Now that the taped conversation between Trump and state of Georgia officials clearly shows that Trump was threatening and bullying those officials to find votes to change the election results, I am asking you to investigate this criminal interference with our election by the president in your role as Homeland Security chair. Perhaps you should consider the disenfranchisement of millions of voters and the overthrowing of a democratic election as seriously as you have pursued the debunked Biden-Burisma and Benghazi fiascos.
We deserve better than this in Wisconsin and in America, so in light of your seditious conduct for a U.S. senator I respectfully ask you to resign.
Duane Lahti
Oulo
